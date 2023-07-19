Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Meditative Moments From Ashram Amid Acting Break Reports; Pics & Videos Inside

In a serene revelation on her Instagram handle, Citadel actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has opened up about her current healing journey.

Taking a much-needed break from her acting endeavors, Samantha shared glimpses of her meditative moments from an Ashram, leaving fans captivated and inspired.

SAMANTA SHARES GLIMPSES FROM HER ASHRAM VISIT

Radiating tranquillity in an all-white outfit adorned with a garland around her neck, Samantha's Instagram post showcased her immersed in deep meditation along with several other people.

The picturesque location and the sight of a peacock dancing added to the aura of serenity in the images she shared.

In her heartfelt caption, Samantha delved into the transformative power of meditation, which has become her most potent source of strength, calm, connection, and clarity. Reflecting on her journey, she expressed how achieving a meditative state once seemed nearly impossible but has now become a profound and essential part of her life.

NETIZENS SHOWER LOVE ON SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

The response to Samantha's introspective post was overwhelming, with fans pouring in likes and comments from every corner.

One fan's message, expressing admiration for Samantha's inner glow, invoked Shiva as her guardian angel during this healing phase. Another fan simply remarked, "That peace of mind," capturing the essence of the actress's profound message.

Another user commented, "दक्षिण भारत की ऐक्ट्रेस ने यह साबित कर दिया कि तरक्की और शोहरत पाने के लिए सिर्फ नंगा होना बिलकुल जरूरी नहीं होता"

Check out more reaction from her fans here:

As Samantha embarks on her healing journey, fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the screen in 'Citadel India', where she will share the spotlight with the charismatic Varun Dhawan. The series, directed by the acclaimed duo Raj and DK, has already generated considerable excitement among viewers.

