Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pens Emotional Note On 1 Year Of Myositis Diagnosis: 'Prayed To Find Strength & Peace'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu marked one year of being diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition. The actress had revealed her diagnosis on Instagram on June 15, 2022, ahead of the release of her film Yashoda.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Samantha reflected on her journey since myositis diagnosis and opened up about her 'battle' with her body.

The actress revealed that it was a year of 'professional failures' and she prayed not for blessings and gifts but to find 'strength and peace'. In the caption of her post, Samantha also revealed what this year taught her.

Read Also Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Pictures From Her Extended Trip In Turkey While Filming For Kushi...

"It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting☺ A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace," the 36-year-old actress wrote.

She added, "A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it’s ok when it doesn’t. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it’s not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn’t sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love… and not give hate the power to affect me. There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking."

Samantha's battle with myositis

During the promotions of Yashoda, Samantha was seen breaking down while talking about getting diagnosed with myositis. "There are some good days and some bad days. There are days when getting out of bed is difficult, but on some days, I want to fight. And slowly, the days I want to fight are increasing. And just like that, it has been three months now," she had said.

However, she had also clarified that the condition was not life threatening for her. "I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. But the stage I am in, it's not life-threatening for me. I am not dying anytime soon," Samantha had stated.

Samantha's upcoming projects

The actress was last seen in the mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam' with actor Dev Mohan.

Samantha will next be seen in the Indian version of 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Kushi' in her kitty, in which she reunites with her 'Mahanati' co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

It was also reported that Samantha has signed a Hindi film with Akshay Kumar, however, there was no confirmation of this yet.