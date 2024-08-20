Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up On Women Safety Amid Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Change Is Need Of The Hour’ (VIDEO)

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in the news for her reasons. The actress recently graced an event in the city. She has finally reacted to the gruesome Kolkata rape and murder case. On Tuesday, she was questioned about women’s safety about the horrific case in Kolkata.

Samantha shared that women’s safety should be our priority and she called out for change. During the World Pickleball event, she said, “It is the need of the hour and we are really looking forward to some change. Change is the need of the hour. I hope the change comes really soon.”

Earlier, several actresses, like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Preity Zinta, reacted to a trainee doctor rape and murder case in Kolkata.

About Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

A semi-nude body of an on-duty female postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was discovered in the lecture hall of a government-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday, August 9. A community volunteer has been taken into custody in relation to the offense.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court directed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take over the investigation of the case from the Kolkata Police.

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The series also featured Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Emma Canning in pivotal roles.

It is a spin-off to the American series Citadel, on Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming thriller series is set for an OTT release this year in November.

On the personal front, she is rumoured to be dating Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. She was earlier married to a South actor Naga Chaitanya. They got separated in 2021.