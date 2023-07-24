 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Debuts New Haircut In Bali Post Acting Break
Samantha is currently on an acting break as she wants to focus on her health, and undergo treatment for autoimmune condition myositis.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is on break from work, has taken a small trip to Bali with a friend. 

Samantha took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from her getaway with her friend Anusha Swamy. She also shared some on her Instagram Stories.

On the Instagram stories, Samantha posted photographs and video clips of her view from her room and wrote: "Mornings like these."

article-image

In the first image, she shared a glimpse of herself in the morning as she stood outdoors and looked at the picturesque location full of greenery. She is seen dressed in a white top and matching shorts paired with a hat with 'Dream On' written on it.

Another image shows the actress walking down the staircase and holding the railing. She also shared a selfie, where Samantha and her friend smiled for the camera.

article-image

Samantha captioned the pictures: "Mornings like these."

Her friend replied: "Best ever."

To which, Samantha answered with red heart emojis.

Samantha also posted a photo of her breakfast and a clip of Anusha doing a cartwheel as they sat near a water body.

Samantha wrote, "Showoff".

According to Webmd, Myositis refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. Weakness, swelling, and pain are the most common myositis symptoms.

On the work front, her next is 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic Telugu film will release on September 1.

The actress will also be seen in the remake of 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.

article-image

