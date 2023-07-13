Samantha Ruth Prabhu CONFIRMS Taking Break From Acting: 'Doesn't Seem Like A Bad Thing At All'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday (July 13) confirmed that she is taking a break after wrapping up the shoot of Citadel India with Varun Dhawan. Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress shared a picture with Raj and DK, directors and writers of Citadel India, and penned a heartfelt note.

In the caption, she also confirmed that she is taking a from acting. For those unversed, Samantha has been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, myositis, and a few days back, it was reported that she has decided to take a break from work.

Several reports also suggested that Samantha has returned the advance payments that she had received from filmmakers, and that she will focus on taking care of her health as she needs 'immediate attention'.

Announcing the wrap of Citadel India, Samantha wrote, "And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia🤍A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming💪🏼@rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed🤗🤍Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me."

Samantha added, "I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud.. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next."

Another recent report stated that the Shaakuntalam actress is spending Rs 1 crore for her treatment and she will also skip Kushi promotions with Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha is currently wrapping up her work on Kushi and Citadel India before leaving for her treatment in the US.

