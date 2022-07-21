Samantha opens up about separation from Naga Chaitanya on 'Koffee With Karan': 'There are hard feelings...'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally opened up about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 7'.

The latest episode saw Samantha on the couch with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. During the episode, the actress spilled some beans on her marriage and said that life has been hard after she and Naga Chaitanya separated.

"It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been," Samantha said during the episode which was released digitally on Thursday.

Host Karan asked her if there are any hard feelings. Replying to this, the actress said, "Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes."

"So it’s not an amicable situation right now," Karan prompted her. She then said, "Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future."

Samantha also jokingly told Karan that he is the reason behind failed marriages in the country. "You are the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), when the reality is KGF."

Samantha, who parted ways with actor Naga Chaitanya last year in October, had remained tightlipped about the divorce so far.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation in October 2021, days before their fourth wedding anniversary. In a joint statement, they said that while they cherish their decade-long friendship, they have decided to end their marriage.

On the professional front, Samantha is reportedly set to star opposite Varun Dhawan in the Hindi adaptation of 'Citadel'.