Samantha hospitalised in Hyderabad after Myositis diagnosis? Spokesperson shares health update

Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Instagram

Nearly a month after actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she has been diagnosed with Myositis, it was reported that she has been hospitalised in Hyderabad.

Several news reports claimed that the Yashoda actress was rushed to the hospital after her health deteriorated. However, her spokesperson dismissed these claims and told India Today that the reports are untrue and the actress is 'at home and resting'.

In October, Samantha left her fans and followers in shock when she revealed she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

Recently, her Yashoda co-star Kalpika Ganesh revealed that Samantha is currently in the third stage of the disease.

During the promotions of Yashoda, Samantha was seen breaking down while talking about getting diagnosed with myositis. "There are some good days and some bad days. There are days when getting out of bed is difficult, but on some days, I want to fight. And slowly, the days I want to fight are increasing. And just like that, it has been three months now," she had said.

However, she had also clarified that the condition was not life threatening for her. "I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. But the stage I am in, it's not life-threatening for me. I am not dying anytime soon," she had stated.

Meanwhile, Yashoda has emerged to be a hit among the masses. In the film, Samantha plays a mother who won't stop at anything and is ready to go to any extent to protect her child.