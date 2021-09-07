Samantha Akkineni sets the internet ablaze as she flaunts her toned abs; see photos

Actress Samantha Akkineni on Tuesday took the internet by storm by posting stunning pictures of herself on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha dropped sexy photos of herself in which she can be seen in a navy blue sports bra and matching joggers.

The actress completed her look with brown boots, dainty chains, a bracelet, curly hair and to add a little colour to her look, Samantha went for light orange lips.

She also flaunts her super toned abs in the photos.

Take a look at her post here:

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after she shared the photos, fans and several celebrities praised the actress.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta wrote, "WOW Samantha you look insane. What is this body."

Actress Amruta Kahnvilkar commented, "Ohhhhh man," and dropped a few fire emojis.

Meanwhile, the South film industry is abuzz with rumours of trouble in Samantha's marriage with actor Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna. The murmurs of discontent started when Samantha removed her marital surname, Akkineni, from her social media pages.

Advertisement

So far, both the parties have kept quiet on the issue. However, Samantha’s absence from Nagarjuna’s 62nd birthday celebration on August 29, sent rumour mills in an overdrive over an eminent divorce.

The couple met on the sets of the 2010 Telugu romantic drama, 'Ye Maaya Chesave', and tied the knot on October 6, 2017.

Samantha is a multiple award-winning actress who is known for her acting in films like 'A Aa', 'Neethaane En Ponvasantham', 'Baana Kaathadi', 'Eega' among many others.

Samantha made an impactful digital debut with the second season of ‘The Family Man 2’, as the antagonist Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil terrorist. Since the release of the series, the actress has received a lot of love from people worldwide as well as Hindi viewers.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 04:28 PM IST