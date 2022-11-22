Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri to make Bollywood debut in 2023 with Soumendra Padhi's film

Alizeh Agnihotri | Instagram

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her Bollywood debut with National Award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi's film.

The film has gone on floors and is slated to release in 2023.

Padhi is known for his cult shows Jamtara 1 and 2 and is a director who has carved a unique niche for himself as a powerful force behind the camera. He won the coveted National Award for his film Budhia Singh: Born to Run.

Alizeh is the daughter of Salman's sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri.

In September 2021, Alizeh featured in a jewellery brand's ad. In the video, shared by the jewellery brand on Instagram, Alizeh is seen wearing a green knitted bralette and a pair of white pants. She's seen posing for the camera as she flaunts her bracelet, hand thong, necklace and rings.

Previously, Alizeh had also modelled for her aunt Seema Khan’s bridal couture line.