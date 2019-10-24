Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' Trailer triggers meme fest on social media

Salman Khan dropped the trailer of much-awaited action film 'Dabangg3', which marks the return of badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey.

In the trailer, the 'Wanted' actor introduces the audience to his wife 'Rajjo' played by Sonakshi Sinha and veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee.

Just like the earlier Dabangg films, the trailer is sure to be a complete package of action, drama, and comedy. It portrays the 53-year-old actor wearing sunglasses at the back of his collar in different styles.

The trailer however, triggered a meme fest on social media. Here are some that will tickle your funny bones.