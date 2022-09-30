e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey dies due to heart attack

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey dies due to heart attack

He was rushed to a hospital in Jogeshwari where he was declared dead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan with Sagar Pandey |

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey passed away on Friday (September 30).

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sagar was working in the gym when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital in Jogeshwari where he was declared dead.

Sagar, who was originally from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, had reportedly said in an interview that he had come to Mumbai to become an actor. However, he decided to become a body double when he failed to get work as an actor.

Sagar played Salman body double in the 1998 film

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He also worked in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Dabangg 3 and others.

Reportedly, he worked as Salman's duplicate in over 50 films.

Read Also
Bigg Boss Winners: From Sidharth to Tejasswi, contestants who won Salman Khan's show
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey dies due to heart attack

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey dies due to heart attack

After TIFF, actor-producer Sonal Sehgal's Travellers now reaches Germany

After TIFF, actor-producer Sonal Sehgal's Travellers now reaches Germany

Anil Kapoor to team up with Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni for a film

Anil Kapoor to team up with Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni for a film

Watch: Asha Parekh receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award one day before 80th birthday, says 'It is a huge...

Watch: Asha Parekh receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award one day before 80th birthday, says 'It is a huge...

Watch Vikram The Ghost Teaser: Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan's film to release on October 7

Watch Vikram The Ghost Teaser: Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan's film to release on October 7