Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey dies due to heart attack

Salman Khan with Sagar Pandey |

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey passed away on Friday (September 30).

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sagar was working in the gym when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital in Jogeshwari where he was declared dead.

Sagar, who was originally from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, had reportedly said in an interview that he had come to Mumbai to become an actor. However, he decided to become a body double when he failed to get work as an actor.

Sagar played Salman body double in the 1998 film

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He also worked in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Dabangg 3 and others.

Reportedly, he worked as Salman's duplicate in over 50 films.