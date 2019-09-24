Salman Khan unveils the new pattern of 'Bigg Boss 13', says the finale will be in 4 weeks

Salman Khan is all set to return with the 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss. The launch event took place on Monday, September 23. And interestingly, Salman turned station master and had his set turned into a metro station.
There have been reports that suggested that Bigg Boss 13 will end in 4 weeks. Talking about the celebrity express, Salman Khan said, “Jitni jaldi main idhar aaya hoon, utni hi jaldi season khatam hoga. The finale will be in 4 weeks, but even after that the season will go on for 3 months just like the other seasons, and I will be there with them for 3 months. I don’t know how but I think there was some miscommunication after watching one of the promos.”
He added, “It was just a promo and in the clip, it was said that the finale will be in 4 months after which there will be a big twist.” When prompted about what the twist is, the actor replied, “Telling you the twist is like giving away the climax of a film. But I want to clear out that on 29th, the show will go on air. In one month, we will show the finale and after that, for the next two months you will see twists and turns.”
Bigg Boss 13 will go on air on September 29.
