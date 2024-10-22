Salman Khan To Shoot For Singham Again Cameo In Mumbai With 120 Guards, 30 Cops

After much back and forth, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be fulfilling his commitment of his character Chulbul Pandey's cameo in Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again" and will be shooting for it amidst tight security.

A source close to IANS confirmed that the superstar will be shooting in a studio, which cannot be named due to security reasons.

The source said: "Salman Khan will be fulfilling his commitment of Chulbul Pandey cameo in "Singham Again" at 4.00 P.M. today at a Mumbai Suburban Studio. The studio name cannot be given due to security reasons."

The source also shared that the superstar was advised to not shoot at the moment given the security reasons after politician Baba Siddique was gunned down by three assailants.

The source said: "Mumbai Police and officials had advised to not shoot at the moment for security reasons but to fulfill his commitments given to Rohit he has decided to shoot today amidst 120 individual security guards and 30 police officials."

It was earlier reported that Salman will not be making a special appearance in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Singham Again" amid security concerns.

The third installment from the "Singham" franchise has a motley of stars. It has Ajay as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Bajirao Singham's wife Avni, Deepika Padukone as police officer Shakti Shetty, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the role of antagonist named Danger Lanka. The film will have a contemporary spin to the "Ramayana" and is slated to be released on Diwali on November 1.

It was on October 12 night, when NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui was murdered by three armed men. He was attacked outside son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area.