 Salman Khan To Shoot For Singham Again Cameo In Mumbai With 120 Guards, 30 Cops
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan To Shoot For Singham Again Cameo In Mumbai With 120 Guards, 30 Cops

Salman Khan To Shoot For Singham Again Cameo In Mumbai With 120 Guards, 30 Cops

The report stated that Salman Khan was advised to not shoot at the moment given the security reasons after politician Baba Siddique was gunned down by three assailants

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

After much back and forth, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be fulfilling his commitment of his character Chulbul Pandey's cameo in Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again" and will be shooting for it amidst tight security.

A source close to IANS confirmed that the superstar will be shooting in a studio, which cannot be named due to security reasons.

The source said: "Salman Khan will be fulfilling his commitment of Chulbul Pandey cameo in "Singham Again" at 4.00 P.M. today at a Mumbai Suburban Studio. The studio name cannot be given due to security reasons."

The source also shared that the superstar was advised to not shoot at the moment given the security reasons after politician Baba Siddique was gunned down by three assailants.

FPJ Shorts
Zomato Q2FY25: Net Profit Jumps 389% To ₹176 Crore, Plans ₹8,500 Crore Qualified Institutional Placement
Zomato Q2FY25: Net Profit Jumps 389% To ₹176 Crore, Plans ₹8,500 Crore Qualified Institutional Placement
Mira Bhayandar: Hundreds Of Dead Fish Surface In Mandli Talao, Immersion Of PoP Idols Cited As Main Cause Of Oxygen Level Decline
Mira Bhayandar: Hundreds Of Dead Fish Surface In Mandli Talao, Immersion Of PoP Idols Cited As Main Cause Of Oxygen Level Decline
Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is NOT Rich: 'Job Karte Hai, Stays In A Rented Apartment'
Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is NOT Rich: 'Job Karte Hai, Stays In A Rented Apartment'
SWAYAM January 2025 Exam Dates Released By NTA: Key Details On Format & Schedule Available Here
SWAYAM January 2025 Exam Dates Released By NTA: Key Details On Format & Schedule Available Here

The source said: "Mumbai Police and officials had advised to not shoot at the moment for security reasons but to fulfill his commitments given to Rohit he has decided to shoot today amidst 120 individual security guards and 30 police officials."

Read Also
'No Space For Originals': FIR Actress Kavita Kaushik Reacts To Rumours Of Her Cameo In Singham Again
article-image

It was earlier reported that Salman will not be making a special appearance in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Singham Again" amid security concerns.

The third installment from the "Singham" franchise has a motley of stars. It has Ajay as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Bajirao Singham's wife Avni, Deepika Padukone as police officer Shakti Shetty, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.

Read Also
'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called...
article-image

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the role of antagonist named Danger Lanka. The film will have a contemporary spin to the "Ramayana" and is slated to be released on Diwali on November 1.

It was on October 12 night, when NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui was murdered by three armed men. He was attacked outside son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is NOT Rich: 'Job Karte Hai, Stays In A Rented...

Dalljiet Kaur Reveals Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is NOT Rich: 'Job Karte Hai, Stays In A Rented...

VIDEO: 'Hume Dar Lag Raha Aapse...' MP CM Mohan Yadav's Hilarious Conversation With 12-Year-Old...

VIDEO: 'Hume Dar Lag Raha Aapse...' MP CM Mohan Yadav's Hilarious Conversation With 12-Year-Old...

Vasan Bala Slams Divya Khossla's Allegations Of Jigra Makers Copying Savi: 'Everyone Is Entitled To...

Vasan Bala Slams Divya Khossla's Allegations Of Jigra Makers Copying Savi: 'Everyone Is Entitled To...

Meiyazhagan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Karthi, Arvind Swamy's Film Online

Meiyazhagan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Karthi, Arvind Swamy's Film Online

Shraddha Kapoor Gives Hilarious Response On Being Questioned About Her Aadhaar Card Photo: 'Agar Aap...

Shraddha Kapoor Gives Hilarious Response On Being Questioned About Her Aadhaar Card Photo: 'Agar Aap...