Salman Khan to host Bigg Boss OTT 2, shoots promo with Raftaar in Mumbai: Report

Salman Khan | Instagram

Actor Salman Khan is all set to return as a host with the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. If reports are to be believed, Salman has already shot for the promo of the reality show in Mumbai.

Salman wrapped up the shooting of Bigg Boss 16 in February and he is now gearing up to host Bigg Boss OTT 2. The first season of the show was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Divya Agarwal had emerged as the winner.

According to a report in Indian Express, the second season is expected to go on air in June. Preparations for the promo shoot have begun, while the team is also in the process of roping in the contestants.

Also, Salman is shooting with rapper Raftaar, and the two will have a jugalbandi kind of sort in the teaser video. The promo video will be officially shared by the makers in a couple of days.

Reports also state that singer and TV show host Aditya Narayan is expected to participate and he is currently in talks with the makers. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Munawar Faruqui, Zaid Darbar, Jiya Shankar, Shivam Sharma and Rajeev Sen are some of the other celebrities who are expected to participate.

About Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off Bigg Boss that airs exclusively on Voot. The digital edition, hosted by Karan Johar, premiered its first season on August 8, 2021.

Some of the contestants who participated were Nishant Bhat, Akshara Singh, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Urfi Javed, Millind Gaba, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin and others.