Salman Khan Resumes Sikandar Shoot Amid Death Threats By Lawrence Bishnoi: Report

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has resumed the shoot of his much-awaited film, Sikandar, amid death threats by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The actor has not postponed his work and he has started shooting as scheduled, days after the murder of his close friend Baba Siddique by member of Bishnoi's gang.

On October 17, an unidentified person had sent a threatening message to Salman, demanding Rs 5 crore, through the Mumbai traffic police. However, he later apologised and claimed that the extortion message to end enmity with Bishnoi was sent by mistake.

Now, according to a report in India Today, after Bigg Boss 18, Salman has also started the shoot of Sikandar. A source informed the portal, "Salman Khan is fully committed to his work. He has been shooting for Bigg Boss 18 with high-level security, and has now moved to shooting Sikandar. His entire team is being careful about the security arrangements and Salman himself has been making sure that no one suffers a delay because of him. He is likely to be shooting continuously till Diwali, which is next week."

"The actor is following everything as per the originally designed schedule by the film's team," the source added.

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, Salman had also stated that he did not want to shoot for the reality show, but had to do it because of his promise to the makers. He added that one must not let their personal issues come in the way of their professional commitments.

While schooling the contestants over being lousy, the 57-year-old actor said, "Kasam khuda ki yaar, what all I am going through in my life...nahi aana tha mujhe yaha. But this is a commitment, hence I've come here. This is my work and I have come here to do that work. I honestly don't feel like meeting anyone right now, but I have to do this because I have committed to someone."

Salman will reportedly be shooting for Bigg Boss 18's weekend episodes with over 60 security personnel around him. Each and every person entering the set will have to furnish their Aadhaar cards and no one will be allowed to leave the sets midway, reports stated.

The Mumbai Police has also advised the actor to avoid shooting outdoors due to the threat to his life. Meanwhile, Bishnoi's gang members have threatened Salman to apologise for hunting sacred blackbuck or face the consequences.

About Sikandar

Sikandar also features Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj. It is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 30, 2025, during Eid.