Salman Khan rents Mumbai apartment - here's how much it costs per month

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has put his apartment in Mumbai on rent for Rs 95,000 per month. According to documents accessed by Zapkey.com, The leave and license agreement was registered on December 6.

The tenure of the agreement is 33 months, documents showed.

As per the documents, the apartment is located in Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai. The 758-sq ft flat is located on the 14th floor.

A deposit of Rs 2.85 lakh has been paid by the tenant Ayush Dua. The agreement also has a 5% escalation clause built into it.

Back in August, the actor had had renewed a rent agreement for a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra for Rs 8.25 lakh a month for a period of three years. Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited had renewed the rent agreement for a duplex on the 17th and 18th floor of Bandra's Maqba Heights.

The owners of the apartment are Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique, according to documents.

The lease agreement for the apartment was registered on August 30, 2021. The leave and license agreement commenced March 1, 2020, documents showed.

In January, Salman Khan had reportedly rented a flat at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where he currently resides.

According to a report by Square Feat India, Khan along with his mother Salma, has rented a space under Salman Khan Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Based on the deal which took place earlier in January, the flat located on the second floor measures 139.40 square meters, has been rented for a period of 4 years with a deposit of Rs 25 Lakh.

