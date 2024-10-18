Salman Khan Opts To Shoot For Bigg Boss 18 Amid Lawrence Bishnoi’s Death Threats

Salman Khan was in the headlines after the death of his close friend Baba Siddique last week. Reports suggested that the actor was in a state of shock and was also unable to sleep due to the same. After Lawerence Bishnoi’s gang taking responsibility of Baba Siddique’s killing, reports also suggested that security outside the house of the actor had been heightened.

Amid all of this, there were numerous speculations around the actor skipping the shoot of Weekend Ka Vaar for Bigg Boss 18 this year. Media reports stated that the actor may skip shooting due to security reasons. However, looks like, these were all just rumours. According to a report in India Forums, Salman Khan will be shooting for the episode of Weekend Ka Vaar today with the contestants. A source close to the show tells the portal that the actor has not taken any break and will continue shooting as usual.

For the uninformed, Baba Siddique was gunned down by three assailants last week. The responsibility of this incident was later taken by gangster Lawerence Bishnoi who further stated that anybody who will be associated with Salman Khan and Dawood Ibrahim will be killed.