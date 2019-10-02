Salman Khan has an important message for his fans on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

The world is out and about celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On this auspicious occasion, Salman Khan took to social media, reaching out his fans to share an important message.
The Bharat actor posted a video to mark Gandhi Jayanti. In the reel, he wishes everyone and lays emphasis on the topic of fit India and to keep the country clean because in his words - ‘Swachh Bharat, Swachh Bharatiya and ‘Fit India, Fit Indians.’
Check out the video below:
Meanwhile on the work front, Salman posted a special video on Chulbul Pandey, ahead of his upcoming release Dabangg 3. The much awaited cop drama also stars Sonakshi Sinha, and has taken on board debutante Saiee, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar. The Prabhu Deva directorial also stars Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Nikitin Dheer, Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles and Kichcha Sudeep as the antagonist.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)