Salman Khan has an important message for his fans on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

The world is out and about celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On this auspicious occasion, Salman Khan took to social media, reaching out his fans to share an important message.

The Bharat actor posted a video to mark Gandhi Jayanti. In the reel, he wishes everyone and lays emphasis on the topic of fit India and to keep the country clean because in his words - ‘Swachh Bharat, Swachh Bharatiya and ‘Fit India, Fit Indians.’

Check out the video below: