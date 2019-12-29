Salman Khan gets kiss from Iulia Vantur on 54th birthday, parties all night with Shah Rukh Khan

Megastar Salman Khan who ringed in 54th birthday on Friday, celebrated his birthday with his entire family and close friends. His birthday celebrations became even bigger news as his sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to her second child, a baby girl on the same day.
Salman's birthday bash was hosted by his brother Sohail Khan in Mumbai. The party was attended by a host of celebrities, including Salman’s former girlfriends Katrina Kaif and Sangeeta Bijlani, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Daisy Shah and many other celebs, reported Hindustan Times.
The pictures and videos of party are doing rounds on social media. In one such video, after Salman has cut his birthday cake, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is seen leaning in to give him a kiss as she wishes him, reported Hindustan Times. But the video before she kisses him.
Meanwhile, Sonakshi shared a picture with Shah Rukh and Salman on Instagram. “S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan,” she wrote.
Megastar Salman Khan who ringed in 54th birthday on Friday thanked his fans for pouring in birthday wishes.
The actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a video along with a caption that reads, "A big thank u to all my fans ..." In the video shared by the 'Dabangg 3' actor, the star can be seen waving at the fans that crowded outside his home to wish on the special occasion. Salman was seen donning navy blue t-shirt and denim, while he smilingly reciprocating for the love and blessings received by the fan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)