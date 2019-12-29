Salman Khan gets kiss from Iulia Vantur on 54th birthday, parties all night with Shah Rukh Khan

Meanwhile, Sonakshi shared a picture with Shah Rukh and Salman on Instagram. “S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan,” she wrote.

Megastar Salman Khan who ringed in 54th birthday on Friday thanked his fans for pouring in birthday wishes.

The actor hopped on to Instagram and shared a video along with a caption that reads, "A big thank u to all my fans ..." In the video shared by the 'Dabangg 3' actor, the star can be seen waving at the fans that crowded outside his home to wish on the special occasion. Salman was seen donning navy blue t-shirt and denim, while he smilingly reciprocating for the love and blessings received by the fan.