Salma Hayek posts a stunning bikini picture with the wrong caption

Mexican beauty Salma Hayek has an enviable Instagram feed. Her exotic vacations, and a gorgeous body in 50s has got fans gawking all the time. However, having 12 million followers does not make her a pro when it comes to posting content on social media.
The 53-year-old posted a stunning bikini pic with the wrong caption. During her beach vacation, Hayek wanted to express her love for turtles but in her photo the reptile was nowhere to be seen.
"I like #turtles on the beach. Me gustan las tortugas en la playa," she wrote.
When she realised her mistake, she posted another one, and this time with a live turtle.
"Oops... I posted the right caption but the wrong picture without the #turtle #ISuckAtSocialMedia. Vaya... escribí las palabras correctas pero me equivoqué de foto y puse una sin tortuga. Soy un caos para las redes sociales," she captioned the new post.
Here are some more pictures proving Hayek has aged like fine wine.
Salma will next be seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'The Eternals.'
