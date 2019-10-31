Salma Hayek posts a stunning bikini picture with the wrong caption

Mexican beauty Salma Hayek has an enviable Instagram feed. Her exotic vacations, and a gorgeous body in 50s has got fans gawking all the time. However, having 12 million followers does not make her a pro when it comes to posting content on social media.

The 53-year-old posted a stunning bikini pic with the wrong caption. During her beach vacation, Hayek wanted to express her love for turtles but in her photo the reptile was nowhere to be seen.

"I like #turtles on the beach. Me gustan las tortugas en la playa," she wrote.