e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalma Hayek makes a typo while wishing fans on Diwali, netizens say 'It's okay, still appreciable'

Salma Hayek makes a typo while wishing fans on Diwali, netizens say 'It's okay, still appreciable'

On Instagram, Salma shared a picture with goodies in her hand and wished everyone 'Shush Deepavali'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Salma Hayek | Instagram
Follow us on

American-Mexican actress Salma Hayek wished her fans and followers on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Salma shared a picture with goodies in her hand.

In the caption of her post, the actress made a slight typo. Salma wrote ‘Shush’ instead of ‘Shubh’. "Happy Diwali Shush Deepavali #india #lights," the caption read.

Moments after she shared the post, Instagram users were quick to spot the typo. A user commented, "It's *Shubh* but thank you, so very much Salma."

Another fan wrote, "Shubh* but its okay youre salma."

"Shush is right! Less noise, more light," another user commented.

Another comment read, "It’s not shush it’s shubh* deepavali🙃, still appreciable."

Salma Hayek often treats her Insta family to stunning pictures and videos. She has nearly 22 millions followers on the photo-sharing app.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salma was seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s Eternals, co-starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and others last year. She was also a part of House of Gucci, co-starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and others.

Read Also
Diwali 2022: Dia Mirza stuns in Rs 40,000 metallic saree
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Salma Hayek makes a typo while wishing fans on Diwali, netizens say 'It's okay, still appreciable'

Salma Hayek makes a typo while wishing fans on Diwali, netizens say 'It's okay, still appreciable'

Diwali 2022: Dia Mirza stuns in Rs 40,000 metallic saree

Diwali 2022: Dia Mirza stuns in Rs 40,000 metallic saree

Did Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma wear similar sheer saree on Diwali?

Did Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma wear similar sheer saree on Diwali?

Supriya Pilgaonkar REACTS to rumours of joining Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: 'I'm surprised how people...

Supriya Pilgaonkar REACTS to rumours of joining Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: 'I'm surprised how people...

Thank God Review: Sidharth Malhotra’s fantasy comedy is a formula film that is enjoyable in parts

Thank God Review: Sidharth Malhotra’s fantasy comedy is a formula film that is enjoyable in parts