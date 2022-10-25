Salma Hayek makes a typo while wishing fans on Diwali, netizens say 'It's okay, still appreciable'

Salma Hayek | Instagram

American-Mexican actress Salma Hayek wished her fans and followers on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Salma shared a picture with goodies in her hand.

In the caption of her post, the actress made a slight typo. Salma wrote ‘Shush’ instead of ‘Shubh’. "Happy Diwali Shush Deepavali #india #lights," the caption read.

Moments after she shared the post, Instagram users were quick to spot the typo. A user commented, "It's *Shubh* but thank you, so very much Salma."

Another fan wrote, "Shubh* but its okay youre salma."

"Shush is right! Less noise, more light," another user commented.

Another comment read, "It’s not shush it’s shubh* deepavali🙃, still appreciable."

Salma Hayek often treats her Insta family to stunning pictures and videos. She has nearly 22 millions followers on the photo-sharing app.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salma was seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s Eternals, co-starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and others last year. She was also a part of House of Gucci, co-starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and others.