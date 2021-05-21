Salim-Sulaiman's 'Disco Dancer' musical planned for release around Diwali

Mumbai: The Mithun Chakraborty-starrer evergreen dance musical blockbuster "Disco Dancer" is being made as a musical, and plans are to release it around Diwali this year.

Work on the project, helmed by composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, started last year and initial plans were to launch the musical in May 2020. However, it had to be stalled in March due to lockdown, and a new date of release is now being planned around Diwali.

"We are restarting Disco Dancer. Some of us are vaccinated and some of them need to. Things have changed a lot right now and we want to restart it when everyone has taken the first dose. We are almost ready to release it, but things are a bit preliminary. We are hoping to release it near Diwali," Salim Merchant told IANS.