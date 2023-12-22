Salaar Early Reviews: Netizens Label Prabhas' Film A 'Cringe Fest' |

As Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire hit the big screens on Friday, fans, especially down south kick-started the release day with celebratory fervour. From mammoth cutouts of the superstar to fireworks and confetti, movie-goers left no stone unturned to hype their favourite actor’s film. Although the film faced a clash in the Hindi belt with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, it witnessed maximum occupancy in southern states.

As early birds watched the film in the wee hours of Friday, here are some reviews that were shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Just finished the #Salaar movie. TBH if you're a #Prabhas fan then it could be a watchable for you. But as a neutral it's a cringe fest. Prabhas's dialogues delivery is the worst, dull BGM and 80% storyline comes from #Ugramm. It's the worst movie of Neel. #SalaarReview: ⭐️⭐️ — ꜱᴘᴏᴏxᴍᴀɴ (@spooxman) December 21, 2023

#Salaar is an OUTRIGHT BLOCKBUSTER 🔥🔥🔥



The combination of #Prabhas & #PrashanthNeel turned out to be a MASTERPIECE👌👌👌👌 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 22, 2023

Avg- Above avg !!

Not bad and not soo good !!



After SSR Prabhas cut-out ni perfect ga vadesadu Neel 🔥



Oka 3..4 scenes ki chokkaalu chinchukovachu 🥳



Bgm 👎🏻

Emotion 👎🏻

Akkadakkada Dull narration 👎🏻



But chala days ki mass cinema chusina feels🔥💯



Inkosari potha 😚#Salaar pic.twitter.com/E15INFaJXd — WILD SAALE 🔥 (@thokkaloteja) December 22, 2023

#Salaar 3.5/5* #salarreview

Creating an another world

good first half followed by an Above Avg second half.

Prabhas 🔥Prithvi 🔥Coal mine fights

High voltage ⚡️ action

Don’t Compare KGF

Overall a DECENT WATCHED — RkR (@rajeeshkr1986) December 22, 2023

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar revolves around two friends Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj, who end up becoming arch-rivals.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. It also stars Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Recently, the team of Salaar sat for a conversation moderated by SS Rajamouli, during which Prabhas spoke about working with Neel. He said, "Prashanth sir did extraordinary drama, especially me and Prithvi sir. The whole story is between us... There's a beautiful drama between me, the mother, and Shruti Haasan. He's very good in drama, even in 'KGF' we see (drama)...I think he got inspired from you (Rajamouli) also because he used to talk about you... When we thought we'll do ('Salaar'), I called Rajamouli. I always call him. I was like 'Prashanth wants to do a film', and he was like 'Don't even think, just do it'.”

For those unversed, Salaar received an 'A' certification (Adults only) from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Weighing in on the same, Neel said, "I was very disappointed. I know that I have not made a vulgar movie or a movie that is insensible with violence. The violence in the film is needed. I was disappointed, but Prabhas told me it's okay. It was not designed for violence but for drama and emotion.”