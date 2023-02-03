Salaam Venky OTT Release: When and where to watch Kajol, Vishal Jethwa's film

Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in a still from Salaam Venky | YouTube

Kajol and Vishal Jethwa's Salaam Venky is all set to release digitally soon. Directed by Revathy, the film released in theatres on December 9, 2022.

Adapted from the book The Last Hurrah by Shrikant Murthy, Salaam Venky is written by Sammeer Arora and Kausar Munir.

When and where to watch the film?

Kajol shared a poster of the film on her official Instagram account on Friday and announced that the film will release on Zee5 on February 10.

"Here's to celebrating life and the undying bond between a mother and son. #SalaamVenky, premieres 10th Feb only on @zee5," Kajol captioned the post.

About the film

Salaam Venkyis produced by Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal through their banners, Blive Productions and RTake Studios, respectively.

It revolves around the true story of a mother who does everything she can to let her son, diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, live life to the fullest.

The film also stars Aahana Kumra, Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, Anant Mahadevan and others.

Aamir Khan also plays a special role in the film. It may be mentioned that Kajol and Aamir reunited for the film after 16 years for Salaam Venky. They shared screen space in the 2006 film Fanaa.

