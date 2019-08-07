'Sairat' music composers Ajay-Atul tweak iconic tune of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Mumbai: Composer duo Ajay-Atul has added a special touch to the iconic tune of the television game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"It's an honour for us to be associated with an iconic show as 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. When we were approached for the KBC tune, the question for us was not what we can do with it, but how much leap could we take with a melody that has already been etched in the minds of millions," the duo said.

"However, we are happy with the new flavour we have managed to infuse. It has an orchestral symphony that makes the original melody sound more epic and magnificent. We hope this composition strikes a chord with the audience, just like the original one," added the composers, known for their contribution to films such as "Dhadak", "Brothers" and "Singham".