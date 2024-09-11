 'Saif Finds Me Sexy': Kareena Kapoor, 44, Says She Doesn't Feel The Need For Botox Or Cosmetic Surgeries
Kareena Kapoor said she now focuses on being 'comfortable' with who she is

Updated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who always advocates body positivity and embraces her body with authenticity, has said she doesn't believe in altering her appearance or going under the knife to look young. The 44-year-old actress also mentioned that she doesn't feel the need for Botox as her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, finds her 'sexy'.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kareena said she embraces her true self while staying fit and fulfilled. Refusing to succumb to the pressure of looking young, the actress said, "Age is a part of beauty. It’s not about fighting lines or trying to look younger; it’s about embracing and loving the age you’re at. I’m 44 and have never felt better."

She added, "I don’t feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that."

Kareena said she now focuses on being 'comfortable' with who she is. Opening up about her physical transformation over the years, she stated, "In my teens, I was just a Punjabi Kapoor, enjoying food and life without much concern. Transitioning to a size zero for a role was never planned—it was just something I did. I never imagined it would spark such a craze. Today, I focus on feeling good and being comfortable with who I am."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of The Buckingham Murders. Besides playing the lead in the film, she has also produced it with Ektaa Kapoor.

In the film, Kareena will be seen as a British-Indian detective who is assigned to solve the murder of a 10-year-old child. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is all set to hit the big screens on September 13.

