Saif and Kareena can't stop smiling as Taimur turns into a chatterbox

Taimur Ali Khan, along with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently travelled to the Khans’ ancestral palace in Haryana’s Pataudi palace. As Tim’s grandmother, the evergreen Sharmila Tagore turned 75, there was a lovely gathering of all family members and close family friends. Taimur, accompanied by cousin sister Inaaya, definitely had a fun strolling through the royal palace.
We came across this picture wherein he and Saif are seen engrossed in what looks like a fun conversation, because they both are all smiles! In another photo, the little one is tucked onto his father. The frame also has Kareena flashing a broad smile! Check out the photos here.
The family, to mark Sharmila’s special day, travelled to Rajasthan and had a day-out at the Ranthambore National Park. We also saw the birthday lady enjoying a traditional dinner at a Rajasthan resort, on her birthday eve. Looks like the jungle safari went well indeed, because Kunal shared a photo of the thrilled family, seated in a jeep. And they also saw a Tiger!
