Saiee M Manjrekar on Guru Randhawa: ‘Guru advised me so much on the sets and he is hilarious’

Saiee M Manjrekar, who won hearts with her performance in Major in 2022, is gearing up for a comedy movie now. The movie, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, marks the Bollywood debut of singer Guru Randhawa. The movie is a family drama and will see Saiee in the comedy genre for the first time. Also starring Anupam Kher and Ila Arun, the movie is directed by G. Ashok. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Saiee talks about the movie, pushing boundaries, and more. Excerpts:

What are your thoughts on the unusual title Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay?

I loved the title, even my family loved it. The moment I got to know about it, I wanted to know more about the film. We don’t usually get to hear such titles, there’s some kind of a spoof in it. It’s a dramedy.

Are you going to break your shy girl image with your role in this film?

I finally get to explore a different side of me on-screen, which I haven’t in Dabbang 3 and Major. I would be doing comedy in it and I will be physically more active in the film. As an actor, I got to do so much here and I enjoyed doing it since my role in Major was more emotionally draining. We all used to burst into laughter on the sets.

Have you completed the film?

I finished the first schedule in November and the second one in December 2022 in Agra. It was so difficult for me to distract myself from the mouth-watering food. People ate raj kachoris and I used to have my diet food. But, on the last day of the shoot, I savoured them all.

How was your camaraderie with director G. Ashok?

I saw his last film Durgamati and I enjoyed it. Ashok sir is clear about what he wants to do and what he wants from his actors. He communicates well. Since comedy is a completely new place for me, at no point I felt scared since he explained things to me so well. Ashok sir and his team are from Hyderabad, and the rest of the cast are mostly Punjabis and I being the Maharashtrian, it was more like a cultural mingling on the sets.

Adivi Sesh made a debut in Hindi opposite you in Major and now Guru Randhawa is going to debut with you in this film. Are you like a lucky charm?

I am not taking the credit for this (laughs). I hope I am their lucky charm. But honestly, it feels great. Even though it was their first film in Hindi but I learned a lot from Sesh and Guru. I am a different person after shooting Major.

Go on…

With Sesh, I gained a sense of maturity while shooting for Major throughout. Guru advised me so much on the sets and he is hilarious. And frankly, I didn’t have to give any tips to Guru since he was so natural in front of the camera.

Have you become conscious post the release of Major?

More than conscious, I am more in the headspace of doing different kinds of roles on-screen. I want to reinvent myself each time and keep challenging myself.