Sai Ketan Rao's Rumoured Girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar To Make An Appearance On Weekend Ka Vaar: REPORTS

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going ahead to be the talk of town with each episode of the show. From the changing dynamics of contestants in the house to the contestants getting into ugly spats, the show is quickly going ahead to be an audience favourite.

Well, a recent situation in the show that has blown out of proportion was an incident between Sai Ketan Rao and the wada pao girl, aka, Chandrika Dixit. Chandrika, who complained of a hand pain was asked by Sai for a massage, which Chandrika refused. However, she later went ahead to discuss this with Sana Makbul and was seen stating that she told Sai that he is not lucky enough to give her a massage. Chandrika's narration of the incident obviously brought Sai in a bad light. This did not go well with Sai's rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar who took to her twitter handle to take a stand for him and called him a gentleman.

Now, according to a new media report, Shivangi may be seen making an appearance on the upcoming weekend ka vaar of the show with Anil Kapoor. While there is no confirmation on the same, it will be interesting to see if Shivangi will be seen confronting Chandrika on whatever she said about Sai on the show.