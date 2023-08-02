Sahil Salathia Of Adhura Fame Opens Up About Panipat Failure: I Was Very Heartbroken

Instagram: Sahil Salathia

Sahil Salathia recently surprised viewers and critics with his compelling act as Suyash Verma, a reigning superstar in the show Adhura. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive interaction.

Opening up about what excited him to play the part, Sahil shares, “As an actor, there are a lot of things that you consider before choosing a role, at least every actor works differently. But for me, it’s very important to know who’s making it. Nikkhil Advani and Emmay Entertainment (showrunners) have been amazing with me. I worked with them before on a series called P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke where I was the antagonist.”

He adds, “Secondly, the opportunity of getting to work with a digital platform that stands for quality. Adhura is the first horror show for India, which is a series in Hindi. Thirdly, my co-actors.”

He further elaborates, “As far as my part is concerned, playing Suyash was an easy-breezy exercise as compared to my previous roles. In Adhura, I play a television actor. So, to get that body language, I had to study certain actors as part of my homework.”

As Suyash Verma in Adhura

Sahil played Shamsher Bahadur in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s magnum opus Panipat. However, the film failed to get the cash registers ringing. “I was very, very heartbroken. Because you’ve given a year and a half of your life to a film and everybody around you did work very hard. I wish the movie at least got a chance. The only plus in my case was God was kind, I still got very positive reviews from the critics and in fact, I was so excited, I actually compiled all of them and put it on my Instagram for everybody to see.”

He gushes, “What really mattered to me was when family from Mastaniji's side reached out to me on Twitter to share their words of appreciation. I remember sharing it with Ashutosh and the team. The family shared their number and expressed their warmth to host me in the city. Nothing can match that.”

On a parting note he reveals how he maintains perspective through ups and downs. “Fortunately, I’m placed in a way where I can say no to a project because of a change in the makers. At the same time, I make it a point to work upon my mental and physical health. It instils a huge sense of discipline in me and gives me a purpose to look forward to every day as it comes,” he signs off.

