'Sacred Games 2' cast gives 70s retro vibes in this stunning photoshoot

The elusive Guruji is someone everyone is waiting for with bated breath. Intrigued by his own character, Pankaj Tripathi says, “Guruji is a well-read man, he has his own style of thinking, and much like many others, he too feels that his beliefs and thoughts are superior to others’ and that his approach to life is the correct one.”

Kalki Koechlin, one of the new entrants to the show, says about her role, “Batya is from a very conflicting background; her father is Jewish French and her mother is Palestinian, who had abandoned her as a teenager. You will see Batya’s journey of transforming from a rebellious, angry teenager with drug addiction to this very calm woman over the years, once she reaches Guruji’s Ashram.”