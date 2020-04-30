Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, Virat Kholi and others condole Rishi Kapoor's demise

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Tennis player Sania Mirza, Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and others on Thursday mourned the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar felt "very very sad" to hear about the demise of the veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, whose movies he has watched since his childhood. The player extended his heartfelt condolences to the family. "Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family," Tendulkar tweeted.