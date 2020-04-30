Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, Virat Kholi and others condole Rishi Kapoor's demise

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Tennis player Sania Mirza, Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and others on Thursday mourned the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar felt "very very sad" to hear about the demise of the veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, whose movies he has watched since his childhood. The player extended his heartfelt condolences to the family. "Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family," Tendulkar tweeted.
Indian women's ODI team skipper Mithali Raj termed the actor's demise as "huge loss" and said she will miss him on the silver screen. "Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoorji.Never quite got his due for the acting genius that he was! His boyish smile,straight talking ,jovial & endearing personality won him millions of followers.Huge loss.Will miss dearly on the silver screen. OM Shanti #gonesoon," Raj tweeted.
India spinner Harbhajan Singh also mourned the death of the actor and wrote, "Woke up with this very sad news @chintskap is no more #RIPRishikapoor ji Condolence to the family.."
Indian team coach Ravi Shastri also mourned the demise of the veteran actor and wrote: "Shocking, to say the least. Never a dull moment with #RishiKapoor around. A laugh a minute. My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu Ji, Ranbir, and Riddhima. God bless his soul".
Taking to Twitter, Sania Mirza wrote: "What a year already but what a sad and depressing week this is turning out to be, one bad news after the other .. Huge losses .. the country is mourning for these legends .. #ripirrfankhan #riprishikapoor."
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. "It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," Dhawan tweeted.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday mourned the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, called his death 'unreal and unbelievable' loss. "This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace," Kohli tweeted.
Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and said that an era has ended. "Heart Broken. A terrible week for the World cinema. An era ends with your demise but you will stay in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. #RIP #Legend".
