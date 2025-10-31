Sach Ya Kalesh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch India’s First Ever Microdrama Reality Show?

Sach Ya Kalesh OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Story TV

Sach Ya Kalesh is India's first microdrama reality show which is presented by Sima Taparia. The non-fiction reality show is set to premiere on November 2, 2025. The program provides a refreshingly candid perspective on contemporary relationships — brief, genuine, and direct. In line with its tagline "Har Relationship Ka Asli Test," the series features nine actual couples from around the nation.

About Sach Ya Kalesh

Sach Ya Kalesh revolves around the themes of contemporary relationships, disputes, and drama, emphasising the importance of honesty and trust. The program seeks to portray the genuine, unedited interactions, encompassing conflicts, affection, and separations, as they unfold live among the couples involved. Sima Taparia, a matchmaker, engages couples in their difficult conversations and helps them to navigate their emotions and make real-time decisions about whether to stay together or part ways.

Powerhouse behind Sach Ya Kalesh

The reality show is produced by Aarambh Entertainment and conceptualized by Story TV. The show will release in a vertical, short-form format, designed for quick, daily viewing. The show will feature nine real-life couples from across the country take a lie detector test to uncover the truth about their relationships.

Sima Taparia | Story TV

Sima Taparia talks about the series

Talking about the concept, Sima Taparia shared, "Modern relationships are complex and from my experience of having spoken with hundreds of couples, long-lasting relationships take a lot of work. When I first heard about the concept of Sach Ya Kalesh from Story TV, I found the format refreshing and also the need of the hour."

She furthur said, " This was so innovative and intriguing that I had a great time shooting for the vertical microdrama series. The couples on screen are real and honest. Love, breakups, and fights happen in real time, and what the audience sees on screen is people in their true and real elements."