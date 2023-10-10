Ryan Reynolds Shares He’s Enjoying Parenting, Says “As Parents, We Are Better Equipped”

Canadian-American actor and film producer Ryan Reynolds got candid about parenting and his children's mental health, reported People.

"I think it's more about talking to them about everything," the actor, 46, told People at the Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations 11 event in New York City on Monday. "It's genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going." Reynolds also opened up to People about how he and his wife Blake Lively stress the importance of "self-awareness" to their four kids as well as sharing details of their daily routines.

"For me, the best time of my day is walking them to school and walking them back," he says to PEOPLE at the event. "I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid. It's just totally different now. People are much more self-aware. And that's the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in." Reynolds and actress Lively, 36, share three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. They welcomed their fourth baby in February.

According to People, the 'Deadpool' star was honored with the Robin Williams' Legacy of Laughter Award at the event. Actress Glenn Close and her family established the organization Bring Change to Mind in 2009 to fight the stigma of mental illness.

Reynolds told out about how he and Lively were adjusting to life as a family of six shortly after the birth of their fourth kid.

"Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic," he continued. "I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble." Reynolds went on to joke that the couple's house resembles a "zoo" during his virtual appearance, adding, "It's a zoo over here. This is my office here and to be honest I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here," reported People.

