Rs 82,000 per night! That's the cost of Saif and Kareena's romantic stay at Ranthambore

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted an intimate celebration for their mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore at Ranthambore, in Jaipur Rajasthan. Bollywood’s 'Kashmir ki Kali' celebrated her 75th birthday on December 8.
Now, a romantic picture of Saif and Kareena has surfaced online that shows the adorable couple spending some quality time with each other at the luxury hotel they checked in at the famous Tiger Safari. They stayed at SUJÁN Sher Bagh that caters to those who wish to explore nature in their custom made tents. Starting from Rs 55,000 per night the cost goes up to Rs 82,000.
Earlier, Soha Ali Khan shared some adorable pictures from their serene outing. One picture showed her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoy pancakes with her grandmother. She then shared another picture from the celebration eve where Sharmila was seen enjoying 'ghar ka khana'.
On work front, Saif is gearing up for his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn. Furthermore he will also be seen with Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. Meanwhile, Kareena will be featuring in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, and then Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.
