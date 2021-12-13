Rs 200 crore money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi got BMWs, expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, says ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing businessman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case in which Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were recently questioned, stated that the Bollywood actresses received top models of luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the accused.

The ED chargesheet filed in the matter stated that “during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts such as three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multicoloured stones and two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper, which she returned.”

According to ED, Chandrashekar was confronted with Jacqueline on October 20 and the actress stated that he had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay on different occasions.

The ED chargesheet further stated that during the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, it was revealed that Chandrashekar gifted a BMW car to actress Nora Fatehi in December 2020. The said BMW Car- S Series was registered in the name of Mehboob Khan.

Statements of Nora were recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 on September 13 and October 14, wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event and during the event, she was gifted a Gucci bag and an iPhone by Leena Maria Paul, wife of Chandrashekhar.

Nora further stated that Leena Maria Paul had called her husband and put the phone on the speaker where he thanked her and said that they were her fans. She then announced that they were going to gift her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.

ED further stated that during custody, the statement of Chandrashekar was recorded on October 14 and he admitted that he had gifted Nora a BMW car, which was registered in the name of Khan at her request. He also admitted that he had sent cash to the tune of Rs 75 lakh to B Mohanraj in Chennai through co-accused Deepak Ramnani and Mohanraj arranged RTGS to Infinity Cars for the car purchased for Nora.

The Patiala House Court has recently taken cognisance of the ED's chargesheet filed against Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul and others in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:30 PM IST