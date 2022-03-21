'RRR' Promotions: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli visit Hawa Mahal in Jaipur; watch video

The team of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' is on a promotional spree, visiting different cities across the country ahead of its release.

Going on a multi-city promotional tour of their highly-anticipated movie, the team of 'RRR' including Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli, made their next stop at Jaipur to interact with the locals around the magnificent palace of Hawa Mahal, after their last visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

After Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai, the pan-India cast of 'RRR' also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda. Interestingly, it becomes the first film to visit the historic monument of India.

The many video and photos, shared by the makers, gave us glimpses of their interaction with the locals of Jaipur. Netizens thronged the place in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from 18-22nd March.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on 25th March 2022.

