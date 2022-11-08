e-Paper Get App
RRR Japan Box Office Collection: SS Rajamouli's film earns Rs 10.3 crore in 17 days

SS Rajamouli’s directorial has enjoyed tremendous response all across the globe

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR | A still from the film
SS Rajamouli’s RRR managed to mark one of the biggest openings of the year and it has been unstoppable since then. Not only has the film managed to win the audience and their hearts in India but also in Japan and across globe.

Currently, the film is enjoying a successful run in Japanese box office. It has collected over Rs 10.3 crore in 17 days with 122 K+ football.

Rajamouli’s directorial has enjoyed tremendous response all across the globe. The film had performed far beyond expectations in the international circuit.

The film grossed Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, setting several box office records for an Indian film, including the third-highest-grossing Indian film and second highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

RRR is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR released on March 25, 2022. It stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

article-image

