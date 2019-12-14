'Rok sakte ho to rok lo': Teen threatens Salman Khan with bomb blast at Galaxy Apartments

Celebrities have often come across obsessive fans, who have either expressed their love in violent forms, or taken a cue from their films and enacted in real life. In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was booked for sending a hoax mail to the Mumbai Police, claiming that a bomb was scheduled to go off at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the email that was sent read as “Bandra me Galaxy, Salman Khan ke ghar par agle 2 ghante me blast hoga, rok sakte ho to rok lo (There will be a blast at Galaxy, Salman Khan’s house in the next two hours. Try to stop it if you can).”

The report further mentions that the email, which was sent on December 4, had put the Mumbai Police on high alert. In order to secure the situation, senior level cops, along with the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), rushed to Galaxy Apartments to find the explosive.