Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of 'Indian Police Force' from August 1 in Mumbai

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to bring the action back to his cop universe. The highly anticipated series 'Indian Police Force' which has Sidharth Malhotra in a cop avatar will begin its second schedule in Mumbai.

Known for his stunning vision for action, Rohit Shetty has scheduled a 15-day high-octane action shoot for the cop series starting August 1.

An extravagant set has been created in the Mumbai suburbs and international action teams have joined the project to bring Rohit Shetty's vision to life.

Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra amongst others will be part of this action schedule.

Rohit Shetty has always taken the action a notch higher with each cop film and it will be exciting to see the action insanity the director will be creating for 'Indian Police Force'.

