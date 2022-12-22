Rohit Shetty on negative aspects of Bollywood: 'We never unite, don't understand our power'

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited comedy film Cirkus, recently talked about the worst aspects of the Hindi film industry. He said one of the biggest problems of Bollywood is that it isn't united.

In an interview with Beer Biceps, Rohit stated that many superstars are "insecure" about other people's success.

"There used to be so many films with two and three heroes. Even the managers don’t understand this now and keep these actors insecure. If you see seniors - whether it is Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, and the biggest example is Drishyam, and you will never see Ajay saying this or that or etc.," Rohit said.

He added, "We are a strong clan, but we don’t understand our power. We can do a lot, but we never unite. People love us and we can bring change in so many things. If we worked like a syndicate, we can do a lot. We aren’t thinking of how to expand theatre business and working with the government, and where to go— we’re not able to reach 10 crore people in 1,500 crore people?"

The filmmaker added that he always notices on how to improve his films and be wary of people praising you excessively. “When someone says bad things about you, don’t take them seriously. When someone gives valid criticism, I will listen. A filmmaker won’t be able to give me advice because they will have their own cultural views and mindset, but with audience, they’re honest."

Rohit Shetty is all set to present a stellar star cast with his upcoming entertainer Cirkus. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra among others.

The film is set to hit the silver screens on December 23.