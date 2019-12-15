Rohini Iyer House Party: Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor indulge in 'jhakaas' bromance

Celebrity publicist and B-towns famous friend, Rohini Iyer hosted a house party on December 14 and it was a starry affair. From Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan, most of the celebs were present at the party making it a night to remember.

Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone was also invited for the party and both the sisters had a time of their lives. Looking stunning as always in a black outfit, Deepika couldn't control her love and kissed Amisha while the latter did the same.

Meanwhile, meeting after a long time, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor posed like long lost brothers and sparked a bromance between each other.