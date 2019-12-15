Entertainment

Updated on

Rohini Iyer House Party: Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor indulge in 'jhakaas' bromance

By FPJ Web Desk

Deepika Padukone also got mushy with sis Anisha at Rohini Iyer's star-studded house party

Rohini Iyer House Party: Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor indulge in 'jhakaas' bromance
Rohini Iyer House Party: Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor indulge in 'jhakaas' bromance

Celebrity publicist and B-towns famous friend, Rohini Iyer hosted a house party on December 14 and it was a starry affair. From Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan, most of the celebs were present at the party making it a night to remember.

Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone was also invited for the party and both the sisters had a time of their lives. Looking stunning as always in a black outfit, Deepika couldn't control her love and kissed Amisha while the latter did the same.

Meanwhile, meeting after a long time, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor posed like long lost brothers and sparked a bromance between each other.

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone
Rohini Iyer House Party: Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor indulge in 'jhakaas' bromance
Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor

Even Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday couldn't stop but recreate a 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' moment with Bhumi Pednekar.

Other actors spotted at the event included Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Tabu, Nushrat Bharucha, Aayush Sharma and Diana Penty. Check out all the pictures from the bash here:

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar
Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar
Actors with Rohini Iyer
Actors with Rohini Iyer
Tabu
Tabu
Nushrat Bharucha
Nushrat Bharucha
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari
Tahira Kashyap
Tahira Kashyap
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma
Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde
Pictures by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in