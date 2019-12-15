Rohini Iyer House Party: Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor indulge in 'jhakaas' bromance

Celebrity publicist and B-towns famous friend, Rohini Iyer hosted a house party on December 14 and it was a starry affair. From Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan, most of the celebs were present at the party making it a night to remember.
Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone was also invited for the party and both the sisters had a time of their lives. Looking stunning as always in a black outfit, Deepika couldn't control her love and kissed Amisha while the latter did the same.
Meanwhile, meeting after a long time, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor posed like long lost brothers and sparked a bromance between each other.
Even Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday couldn't stop but recreate a 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' moment with Bhumi Pednekar.
Other actors spotted at the event included Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Tabu, Nushrat Bharucha, Aayush Sharma and Diana Penty. Check out all the pictures from the bash here:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)