Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer-Alia's Film Mints Over ₹60 Crore

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Karan Johar's latest directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" has raised Rs 60.22 crore at the domestic box office since its release, the makers said Wednesday.

"Rocky Aur Rani..." follows the love story of the titular couple, played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures.

Johar's banner Dharma Productions shared the film's latest collection on its official social media pages.

"India ki sabse favourite prem kahaani is reigning victorious at the box office!" the studio posted the update on Twitter.

According to the banner, "Rocky Aur Rani" added Rs 7.30 crore for its fifth day collection, bringing up the total earnings to Rs 60.22 crore.

Also featuring cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the film has also been lauded by the critics since its premiere last Friday

