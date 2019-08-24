Robert Downey Jr jokes about getting arrested in Disneyland

Anaheim (US): Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr joked about getting arrested at Disneyland when he took the stage to accept his Disney Legends award at D23 Expo here on Friday.

"Here's a bit of trivia for you. The very first time I went to Disneyland I was transported to another place -- within moments of being arrested," he said as he got on the stage to accept the honour.

"I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing center, given a strict warning, and returned to, if memory serves, one very disappointed group chaperone. I've been sitting on that shame for a while and I'm just going to release it here tonight," added the actor.