Riteish Deshmukh slams Twitter user claiming he and his brother are availing farm loans

Actor Riteish Deshmukh who is also the son of ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh was recently accused of are availing loan waivers which were meant for farmers. However, the actor gave a fitting reply to the accuser asking her not to be 'misled'.
One of the Twitter users shared a copy of a receipt with the names of Riteish and his elder brother, MLA Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh to which the user captioned "Actor Ritesh Deshmukh and MLA Amit Deshmukh ( sons of Congress Ex CM Vilasrao Deshmukh ) are availing loan waivers meant for farmers. Amount involved Rs .4 Crore 70 lakhs."
Slamming the accuser and clarifying his side, Riteish replied to her tweet saying the paper has been circulated with 'malafie motives. He said "Dear @madhukishwar Ji, The said paper in circulation is with malafide motive. Neither me nor my brother @AmitV_Deshmukh have availed any loan as mentioned in the paper posted by you. Hence, there is no question of any loan waiver whatsoever. Please don’t be misled. Thank you."
Earlier, Amit retained his Latur City seat for a third consecutive time as he was ahead by a comfortable margin of more than 40,000 votes over his nearest rival and became a member of the Legeslative Assembly in October this year.
Meanwhile, his another brother,Dhiraj Deshmukh, who cut his political teeth as a Zilla Parishad member in Latur, won the Latur Rural assembly seat by a handsome margin of 1.21 lakh votes.
Riteish, who campaigned for his siblings, shared the news on Twitter congratulating them saying "We did it PAPPA!"
On work front, the actor was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjaavan'. He played the role of villain in the romantic-action drama which released on November 15.