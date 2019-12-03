Riteish Deshmukh slams Twitter user claiming he and his brother are availing farm loans

Actor Riteish Deshmukh who is also the son of ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh was recently accused of are availing loan waivers which were meant for farmers. However, the actor gave a fitting reply to the accuser asking her not to be 'misled'.

One of the Twitter users shared a copy of a receipt with the names of Riteish and his elder brother, MLA Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh to which the user captioned "Actor Ritesh Deshmukh and MLA Amit Deshmukh ( sons of Congress Ex CM Vilasrao Deshmukh ) are availing loan waivers meant for farmers. Amount involved Rs .4 Crore 70 lakhs."