Rishi Kapoor returns home from New York after 11 months and 11 days

New Delhi: After a long stay in New York for the treatment of an unknown medical condition, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is finally back home after 11 months and 11 days! Accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor all this while, the actor landed in Mumbai on Sunday. He sported a cool navy blue shirt with a pair of jeans and blue sneakers. Meanwhile, Neetu was seen donning a black blazer style shrug over a black top.

After his return to his homeland, the actor took to Twitter to share his happiness and thank all those who stood by him.

"BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all!" the actor wrote.