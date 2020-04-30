Rishi Kapoor death: What disease was the actor suffering from?

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday after a long battle with leukaemia. The actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday night. He was 67.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," read a statement from Rishi Kapoor's family.

Rishi Kapoor, the romantic star of many Bollywood films was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018. Rishi returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for his cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, he had said he was suffering from an "infection". After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.