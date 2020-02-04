Rishi Kapoor back home after being treated for pneumonia caused by Delhi pollution

Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

Kapoor, who is under treatment, said he decided to issue a clarification as "people seem to have assumed a lot different".

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. "I was running a slight fever and on investigation, doctors found a patch which could have led to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured.

People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai," he continued.

Last week amid reports of hospitalisation, the actor told PTI he was being treated for an "infection".

Kapoor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern", in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.