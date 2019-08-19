RIPDirectorsKutProductions trends as fans are unhappy with current track of 'Ye Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai'

'Ye Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai' is the longest running show On TV and it is10th year running. The show had made stars out of Kartik Naira (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi) and producer Rajan Shahi like the captain of the ship is bringing in new tracks maintaining family values as the core essence of the story and depicting romance as well.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fans haven't been very happy with the current track and have been dieing to see Kaira's (Kartik and Naira) milan and they have gone on to trend #RIPDirectorsKutProductions ever since they saw Kartik addressing Naira as his ex-wife in the recently telecast episode.

Fans are commenting on social media and expressing their rage. Even the new wife Vedika played by Pankuri Awasty is getting the hate of audiences. How will drama unfold and when will Kaira reunite is on everyone's mind. Actors being trolled or trending on social media is common but a production house name trending is something new.