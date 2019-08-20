RIP Khayyam: PM Narendra Modi, Lata Mangeshkar pay tribute

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali among others have mourned the death of music composer Khayyam, calling his passing away an end of a musical era.

The 92-year-old composer, best known for his music in classic films such as 'Kabhi Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan', passed away after prolonged illnesses at a hospital here on Monday.

In a tweet, the PM said: "The country will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever."

"He will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. His demise is extremely saddening," the prime minister tweeted.